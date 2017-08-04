Website Status

Your are looking at the new ASIA website. It still needs a lot of polish, even after 140 hours of work. But here are some of the updates you can use today:

Color scheme and typography is more modern.

Menus have been streamlined, making it easier to find what you want.

Site works well on desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

Member galleries have a new, modern look.

20 book/video/tool review articles have been published for members to read online.

54 Guitarmaker magazines have been turned into PDFs for members to read online. (If an issue isn't in the list, it is not yet online.)

405 photographs have been enlarged and enhanced, creating emphasized photography throughout.

Homepage news articles are being published regularly.

You can find links to three of our long-time friends in the sidebar.

ASIA's new Pinterest boards can be accessed from our home page and pins are added regularly.

Commercial programs that underpin the site are now the latest versions.

HTTPS is implemented for greater security.

We upgraded to the new, simplified CAPTCHA on the contact form.

And here are some of the known shortcomings:

Pinterest and Facebook widgets work poorly on touch devices.

We still have to convert 46 Guitarmaker magazines to PDF.

Photography is not optimized for download speed.

The new store is incomplete.

The member geo-locating feature is incomplete.

Two posts that have links to back issues insist that you log in -- even though non-members are permitted to see all but the PDFs (menus work fine, though).

Guitarmaker issue 25 does not have a cover photo.

If you see any other problems, or have any comments, please get in touch.