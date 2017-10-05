2017 Northeast Guitar Expo

The largest guitar show in the Northeast!

On October 15, 2017, the Northeast Guitar Expo will again bring our regional guitar community together for a great day to see amazing new and vintage instruments. All types of guitars, basses, electrics, acoustics, and related musical products will be on display. This event is a unique opportunity to meet many great master luthiers and to see, play, and purchase fine handmade instruments directly from the builder. Or maybe find that elusive vintage guitar… Visit their website for details.

Oakdale Theatre and Convention Center

95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, CT