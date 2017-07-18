Bill Collings—Rest in Peace

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Collings on July 14 2017. His contributions to guitarmaking were many. A true giant in our industry, Bill had a rascally and amiable personalty and he left behind many friends. He was a recognized genius at developing tooling, and the quality of the many instruments bearing his name speak for themselves. His standards were high and his execution as a luthier was impeccable. Few have made a greater impact on our craft than Bill Collings. RIP