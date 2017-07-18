Getting Social

ASIA is becoming more social. Did you know that we have had a Facebook page for 2 years? Now you can see ASIA’s Facebook stream by hovering your mouse (or tapping on a phone/tablet) the blue Facebook tab on the right edge of the home screen. Like us on Facebook and share what is happening in your shop!

We also have a brand new Pinterest page where will share inspirational photos of instruments, tools, and techniques from around the Internet. You can see our Pinterest feed by using the red Pinterest tab on the right edge of the home screen.

The Facebook and Pinterest widgets we use today don't work that well on phones and tablets, but we will continue to experiment as we improve this website. Your Comments are always welcome!