Symposium 2017— Register Now!
June 7–11, 2017
Now is the time to register for this year's symposium in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Look at all these excitng topics being presented (download the full schedule), then register without delay. (Vendors can register with this form.)
- Apprenticeships & In-Shop Training: Helping &Training the Next Generation of Luthiers
- Benefits of Mastering Hand Tools
- Blending Technology and Handcraft to Create Exquisite Guitars
- Consistency in Guitar Bracing
- Dental Light Curing System for Repairing Nuts & Saddles
- French Polishing: A Guitarmaker’s Approach
- Fretwork Technique Demo
- Guitar Construction Techniques to Maintain Instrument Playability Over Time
- Guitar Top Bracing
- In the Footsteps of the Archtop Masters: Building, innovating and moving forward on the legacy of D’Angelico & D’Aquisto
- Intro to Marquetry
- Intro to CNC Part Fabrication
- Keynote Speaker: John Monteleone
- Linda Manzer's Group of Seven Guitar Collection
- Mitering
- Neck Removal Without Steam
- Sharpening Chisels & Tuning-up Hand Planes
- Strategies for Building Exemplary Instruments
- Teaching Guitar Building Classes
- Thoughts on Structure and Tone in Acoustic Guitar Design
- Using Colorants in the Finish Process
- Vintage 45 Body Pearl Installation
- Women in Lutherie
- Wood Marquetry
- Wood: From Forest to Merchant to Musician and All Points In Between
And here are some of the great vendors that will be selling their wares:
- Blues Creek Guitars
- C. F. Martin Guitar
- Carl Barney Tonewoods
- Custom Pearl Inlay
- Glu-Boost
- Gork’s Goodfilla
- Guitarmaker’s Connection
- Hibdon Hardwood
- Homestead Finishing Products
- J.B. Allred
- Luthier’s Mercantile International
- Martin Custom Guitar Shop
- Masecraft Supply Co.
- R.C. Tonewood
- Stewart-MacDonald
