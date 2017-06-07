Symposium 2017— Register Now!

June 7–11, 2017

Apprenticeships & In-Shop Training: Helping &Training the Next Generation of Luthiers

Benefits of Mastering Hand Tools

Blending Technology and Handcraft to Create Exquisite Guitars

Consistency in Guitar Bracing

Dental Light Curing System for Repairing Nuts & Saddles

French Polishing: A Guitarmaker’s Approach

Fretwork Technique Demo

Guitar Construction Techniques to Maintain Instrument Playability Over Time

Guitar Top Bracing

In the Footsteps of the Archtop Masters: Building, innovating and moving forward on the legacy of D’Angelico & D’Aquisto

Intro to Marquetry

Intro to CNC Part Fabrication

Keynote Speaker: John Monteleone

Linda Manzer's Group of Seven Guitar Collection

Mitering

Neck Removal Without Steam

Sharpening Chisels & Tuning-up Hand Planes

Strategies for Building Exemplary Instruments

Teaching Guitar Building Classes

Thoughts on Structure and Tone in Acoustic Guitar Design

Using Colorants in the Finish Process

Vintage 45 Body Pearl Installation

Women in Lutherie

Wood Marquetry

Wood: From Forest to Merchant to Musician and All Points In Between

