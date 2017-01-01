PDFs of Guitarmaker Magazine
As of June 2017, we no longer sell back issues of Guitarmaker magazine. We are, however, working diligently to get the entire archive converted to PDF for members to read online. As of today, the following 11 PDF issues are available to read when you are logged in. These issues have not been available to anyone for a very long time, in print or otherwise.
- Guitarmaker 1
- Guitarmaker 2
- Guitarmaker 3
- Guitarmaker 5
- Guitarmaker 7
- Guitarmaker 9
- Guitarmaker 10
- Guitarmaker 12
- Guitarmaker 16
- Guitarmaker 31
- Guitarmaker 38
We expect to have several years of the most recent magazines up by the end of July.