PDFs of Guitarmaker Magazine

As of June 2017, we no longer sell back issues of Guitarmaker magazine. We are, however, working diligently to get the entire archive converted to PDF for members to read online. As of today, the following 11 PDF issues are available to read when you are logged in. These issues have not been available to anyone for a very long time, in print or otherwise.

We expect to have several years of the most recent magazines up by the end of July.