Fodera Guitars has two job positions available

Do you have experience with woodworking and lutherie? Do you find yourself continuously being called “perfectionist”? Do you love working with your hands? If so, send over your resume for the opportunity to be a part of the Fodera team. They are currently looking for one highly experienced luthier and one woodworker, both in a full-time capacity, in Brooklyn, NY. Fodera offers a competitive salary along with medical and retirement benefits.

Head over to Fodera’s website for more details!