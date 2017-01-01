Latest Issue of Guitarmaker Available Now

Front Cover

Eight of Bear Acker’s guitars, in the white, safely stored in the bed of his 1940 Ford pickup.

From the Director

Alton Acker

Aker apologizes for the truncated Electric Setup and Frets workshop article in Issue 95, and outlines steps to provide better workshop transcriptions in the future. He makes a plea for readers to submit more articles and begins preparing for the 2017 symposium.

errata; symposium

Conversion of a 1938 Martin OO-40H Hawaiian Guitar

Steve Kovacik

Kovacik, a certified Martin repairman, takes the reader through all the steps of converting a vintage Martin Hawaiian (slide) guitar to one suitable for Spanish-style play. Great detail including resetting a neck and removing flush frets. With 35 step photos.

repair; guitar; guitar, Hawaiian

