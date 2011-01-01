Save the Date for Symposium 2017

At ASIA's biennial symposium, guitar builders and players of all skill levels gather to learn, teach, and play guitar. It is also a great place to see, try, and buy traditional to modern jigs and tools, and select the choicest guitar wood from the myriad vendors who attend. ASIA puts together an incredible program that is sure to increase your skill and pleasure in pursuing luthiery.

The 2017 ASIA Symposium will be held June 7–11, 2017 at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.Check out some photos from the last symposium to see what's in store.